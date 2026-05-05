Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama ‘Raja Shivaji’ inches closer towards Rs 40 crore mark at domestic box office

Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji inches closer towards the Rs 40 crore mark at the domestic box office on its first Monday, as per trade reports.

The historical drama, which opened to Rs 11.35 crore nett in India on May 1, earned Rs 10.55 crore nett at the domestic box office on Saturday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. Sunday added another Rs 12 crore nett to the collection. On Monday, there was a dip in the earnings, with a collection of Rs 5.60 crore.

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The film’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 39.50 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

Raja Shivaji registered an overall occupancy of 21.5 per cent on Sunday.

Co-written and directed by Deshmukh, the film is based on the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

It also stars Genelia D’Souza, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Vidya Balan.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan-backed Sunil Pandey directorial Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, earned Rs 20 lakh nett in India on Monday.

With a collection of Rs 1.15 crore nett on Friday and Rs 1 crore nett on Saturday, the film’s total domestic collection stands at Rs 3.85 crore nett, as per Sacnilk. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 90 lakh at the domestic box office.

A remake of the 2016 Thai movie One Day, Ek Din marks Sai Pallavi’s Hindi film debut.