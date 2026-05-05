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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 05 May 2026

Malayalam actor Santhosh K. Nayar passes away at 66 in road accident: Report

The actor was recently seen in Krishnadas Murali’s ‘Bharathnatyam 2: Mohiniyattam’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.05.26, 04:24 PM
santhosh k nair

Santhosh K. Nayar Instagram/ @santhosh_k_nayar_

Malayalam actor Santhosh K. Nayar, known for his role in Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 66 following a road accident in Adoor, Kerala, as per reports.

According to reports, Nayar was travelling with his wife, Shubhashree, when their car collided with a lorry in Adoor. He was admitted to a private hospital, where he reportedly suffered a heart attack during treatment and later succumbed to his injuries.

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Shubhashree sustained serious injuries and continues to receive treatment.

Nayar made his acting debut in 1982 with P. G. Viswambharan’s Ithu Njangalude Katha. Over the years, he featured in more than 100 films, taking on a wide range of roles, including villainous, comic and supporting parts across cinema and television.

His notable film credits also include Ramasimhan’s 1921: Puzha Muthal Puzha Vare and Chandrolsavam, in which he starred alongside Mohanlal.

His most recent film, Bharathnatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, directed by Krishnadas Murali, marks his final on-screen appearance.

The film follows a family as they attempt to settle matters involving their late father’s second family, uncovering secrets that challenge their relationships and values. A sequel to Bharathanatyam (2024), the film released in theatres on April 10.

Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam is set to premiere on Netflix on May 8.

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