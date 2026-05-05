Khalid to collaborate with ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ actor Ahn Hyeo-seop on new single

Khalid is set to collaborate with popular K-drama actor Ahn Hyo-seop on a track titled Something Special, for the FANDOM album, marking the American singer-rapper’s first collaboration with an Asian star.

The upcoming song is marked as Ahn Hyeo-seop’s debut as a solo artist.

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“Something Special” with Khalid + Ahn Hyo-seop. Friday 5.22. Khalid’s first single with a Korean artist. Ahn Hyo-seop’s first as a solo artist. The second release from FANDOM.”

Set to release on May 22, fans can expect the song to be a blend of Korean pop and contemporary R&B music.

FANDOM is a ‘fan-owned album’ series launched by Musicow in partnership with Roc Nation that allows fans to invest in music royalties. It serves as a new music collaboration platform focused on building global, cross-cultural, and genre-blending tracks.

The model encourages fans to be more than listeners, allowing them to engage with the creation process and own a part of the song's financial success.

The first release was Two Car Garage by Jon Bellion featuring Swae Lee.

On the work front, Khalid’s latest album is After the Sun Goes Down, released in October 2025. This marked his fourth studio album, following his 2024 album Sincere, which features a shift toward pop empowerment, with singles like Out of Body and Medicine.

On the other hand, Ahn Hyeo-seop, who shot to massive fame after voicing the lead character Jinu from the Academy Award-winning film KPop Demon Hunters, recently starred in Netflix’s Sold Out On You.

Directed by Ahn Jong-yeon, the series also stars Chae Won-bin, Kim Bum, and Go Doo-shim.