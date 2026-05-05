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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 05 May 2026

‘The Odyssey’ trailer: Matt Damon battles mythological forces, Robert Pattinson courts Anne Hathaway

Directed by Christopher Nolan, ‘The Odyssey: A Journey Begins’ is set to hit theatres on July 17

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.05.26, 04:14 PM
Stills from ‘The Odyssey: A Journey Begins’ trailer

Stills from ‘The Odyssey: A Journey Begins’ trailer YouTube

Actor Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, one of the many suitors vying to marry Anne Hathaway’s Penelope, while Matt Damon’s Odysseus faces formidable challenges on his journey back to Ithaca after the decade-long Trojan War in the new trailer of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey: A Journey Begins, dropped by production banner Universal Pictures on Tuesday.

The two-minute-32-second-long-video also features Tom Holland as Odysseus’s son Telemachus. In the trailer, Odysseus is seen confronting mythological entities, including a whirlpool, the Cyclops and Charlize Theron as the nymph Calypso.

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An adaptation of Homer’s eponymous Greek epic, the upcoming film also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya in key roles.

The Odyssey marks Damon’s fourth collaboration with Nolan following The Departed (2006), Interstellar (2014) and Nolan’s Academy Award-winning Oppenheimer (2023).

Nolan has directed and written the screenplay for The Odyssey in addition to serving as a producer alongside Emma Thomas under their Syncopy production company.

The Odyssey will hit theatres on July 17, 2026.

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Anne Hathaway Matt Damon Christopher Nolan The Odyssey
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