Rashmika Mandanna sports battle-torn look in new ‘Mysaa’ poster

Rashmika Mandanna sports a rugged look that seems worn out by battle in a new poster of Rawindra Pulle’s upcoming film Mysaa, dropped by the makers to celebrate the actress’s 30th birthday on Sunday.

“She ruled with charm…She conquered with grace…Now she’s coming with pure rage,” production house Unformula Films wrote on Instagram. “Get ready for her most explosive performance yet In cinemas 2026,” they added.

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The poster shows Rashmika with her face covered in dirt, grime and blood, with visible cuts on her nose and forehead.

Guru Somasundaram and Easwari Rao round off the cast of the upcoming film.

Mandanna was last seen in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend, co-starring Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh and Rohini. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Mysaa is set to release in theatres this year. The 29-year-old actress is also awaiting the release of Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.