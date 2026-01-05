Rasha Thadani drops ‘Uyi Amma’ BTS to mark one year of hit ‘Azaad’ song

Actress Rasha Thadani offered a glimpse into the making of her hit Azaad song Uyi Amma on Monday to mark one year of the song’s release.

Rasha, daughter of actress Raveena Tandon, made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad last January.

‘The making,” Rasha captioned her post on Instagram.

Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, Uyi Amma is composed by Amit Trivedi, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The song shows Thadani setting the dance floor in an embellished red lehenga.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Nayyar, and Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is a period drama that also marks the Bollywood debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn. The film stars Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra alongside Rasha and Aaman.

Azaad follows a black horse, Azaad, owned by a rebel leader, Vikram Singh (Ajay Devgn). The horse becomes the object of fascination for a young villager Govind (Aaman), who joins the rebels in order to win Azaad’s trust and be able to ride him one day. Govind has a love-hate relationship with Janaki (Rasha Thadani), the daughter of a local zamindar, but the real love story is between Govind and Azaad.

Azaad is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Rasha’s upcoming films include Khal Nayak 2, Simbaa and Srinivasa Mangapuram.