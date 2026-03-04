‘Disrespectful and unacceptable’: ‘Kantara’ actress Rukmini Vasanth calls out objectification of women

Several actresses from the South Indian film industry, including Kantara 2 actress Rukmini Vasanth, Sapthami Gowda and Divya Spandana, have voiced concern over what they call a deeply disrespectful trend — cameras zooming in on their bodies at inappropriate angles.

The issue was first flagged by Sapthami Gowda, best known for her role in Kantara. She has now found support from fellow actresses Rukmini Vasanth and Divya Spandana.

Taking to social media, Rukmini wrote, “As women in the film industry, we stand together in addressing a recurring issue. Repeatedly, videos and photographs of female actors at public events are shot and circulated from inappropriate angles, with unnecessary zooms that focus on our bodies rather than our work. This behaviour, carried out by a few individuals, is disrespectful and unacceptable”.

“We are here for our craft. We are here for our cinema. We unequivocally condemn deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles. They are clear violations of dignity and will not be normalized or tolerated. We expected those covering events to maintain professionalism, basic respect, and decency,” she added.

“We stand united in setting this boundary. We stand in solidarity with every woman who has experienced this - and we will continue to support one another in demanding respect,” Rukmini signed off.

The concern over intrusive photography at public appearances has been raised by several actresses across industries in recent years.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor had acknowledged that she has grown increasingly conscious about how she is captured at events. Mrunal Thakur had similarly spoken about how her parents feel uneasy when photographs of her taken from inappropriate angles circulate online.

Other celebs, including Zareen Khan, Nora Fatehi and Ayesha Khan have also spoken about facing comparable experiences at public events.