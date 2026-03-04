‘Sacred Games’ actress Rajshri Deshpande says she was diagnosed with cancer, underwent surgery

Actress Rajshri Deshpande has been diagnosed with breast cancer and recently underwent surgery, she said on Wednesday.

Known for her performances in Sacred Games, Black Warrant, and Trial By Fire, Deshpande shared the update on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deshpande revealed that she was diagnosed with infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a grade 1 breast cancer. She said the condition was detected early during a routine checkup, enabling timely medical intervention. The actress confirmed that she has undergone surgery and is currently recovering.

In a note shared on Instagram, Deshpande wrote, “As you’re reading this, it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a grade 1 Breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine checkup, which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone’s support, I feel I am ready to take on the world.”

“Now, I’m recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr. Mandar Nadkarni; his expertise and care made this journey far gentler. Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here’s to healing, hope, and all the brighter days ahead,” Rajshri added in her note.

Several colleagues from the film industry extended their support in the comments section. Actress Lauren Gottlieb wrote, “Sending you so much love, you strong woman”. Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Sending u love and strength, my girl.” Tillotama Shome wrote, “Lots and lots of love to you dearest Rajshree”.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao said, “Wishing you a smooth recovery, and hoping you’re back to health and being the champion that you are as soon as possible. All my love.” Manjiri Fadnis also wrote, “May u recover super fast & be back Stronger.”

Deshpande was last seen on the big screen in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. She has also acted in Manto, Joram, Mom and The Sky Is Pink.