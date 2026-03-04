‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 climbs to No. 1 spot on Netflix weekly chart after Part 2 release

Bridgerton Season 4 took the top spot on Netflix’s weekly charts, with Part 2 debuting at No. 1 on the English-language TV list after clocking 28 million views.

The figure represents the total hours watched for all Season 4 episodes between Feb. 23 and March 1, divided by the full season’s runtime.

At No. 2 was Season 3 of The Night Agent, which garnered 9.9 million views in its second week of streaming. Viewers also revisited earlier instalments of the political thriller, pushing Season 1 to fifth place with 2.9 million views and Season 2 to No. 8 with 2.7 million.

Docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model secured the third spot on the English-language TV chart with 3.8 million views, followed by Love Is Blind: Ohio at No. 4 with 3.1 million views.

Based on the novel series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton is set in a reimagined, racially inclusive Regency-era London. Each season revolves around one Bridgerton sibling’s romance.

Bridgerton Season 4, released in two parts on Netflix, saw newcomer Yerin Ha take the spotlight as Sophie Baek, a housemaid who captivates Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) after appearing as a mysterious “Lady in Silver” at a masquerade ball.

Their Cinderella-inspired love story, which unfolds across a rigid class divide, anchors the new season.

Season 5 of Bridgerton will revolve around the hunt for a new Lady Whistledown, the anonymous gossip columnist who has been integral to the series since its debut, according to showrunner Jess Brownell.

In the latest instalment, Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan) steps down as the mysterious scribe Lady Whistledown midway through the season. In the finale, a new Lady Whistledown emerged in a dramatic twist that left the ton — including Penelope — stunned.