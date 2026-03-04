Ministry of External Affairs establishes helpline for Indian nationals as Iran-US conflict escalates

India on Wednesday set up a dedicated control room to assist citizens affected by the escalating crisis in West Asia, as tensions between the United States and Iran widened and triggered fresh security concerns across the Gulf region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the move was aimed at ensuring timely support to Indians in the region, where nearly one crore citizens live and work.

"A Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region," the MEA said on Wednesday.

"The Control Room can be contacted from 9 am to 9 pm at: 1800118797 (Toll Free) +91 11 2301 2113, +91 11 2301 4104, +91 11 2301 7905," it added.

Embassy moves students out of Tehran

As the Iran-US conflict intensified, the Indian embassy in Iran shifted hundreds of Indian students from the capital, Tehran, to safer locations within the country as a precautionary measure.

The developments follow US military strikes on Iran on February 28 that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, sharply escalating hostilities in the region.

In retaliation, Iran launched a wave of attacks primarily targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf nations, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, further destabilising an already volatile security environment.

‘Safety and well-being is of utmost Priority’

The MEA on Tuesday underscored that almost one crore Indian citizens reside in the Gulf region and their "safety and well-being is of utmost priority."

"We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them," it said.

The ministry added that New Delhi is closely monitoring the evolving situation and remains in contact with governments in the region as well as other key partners. It said India will continue to take relevant decisions in the national interest as the crisis unfolds.