Photograph shows mass funeral of 165 Iranian girls killed in US-Israeli attack

Key Events

Hamad International Airport issues advisory amid airspace ban Flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, mandated by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority. This is to ensure the highest level of safety for our passengers and employees. We remind passengers not to proceed to the airport, until further notice. To guide our passengers that are currently in Doha, during this challenging period we have compiled key information to support your enquiries. Our teams remain available and are responding to enquiries as quickly as possible: Hamad International Airport Sources

Drone strikes US Consulate in Dubai A drone strike near the US Consulate in Dubai ignited a fire Tuesday night amid Iran’s ongoing attacks on US diplomatic missions in the Middle East. Residents told AFP they heard an explosion, and one reported seeing the resulting fire. Police blocked nearby roads and kept onlookers away. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the drone strike in Dubai, adding that all personnel were safe. "Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported," Dubai Media Office posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least four killed in Israeli strike on building in Lebanon's Baalbek An Israeli strike on a four-storey residential building has killed at least four people and wounded six others in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek with rescue teams working to pull families from beneath the rubble, state news agency NNA said on Wednesday. The strike was part of a sharp escalation in fighting along the Lebanese-Israeli border since Monday after Hezbollah fired drones and missiles at Israel. Since then, the Iran-aligned group has launched further rockets and Israel has carried out waves of air strikes across Lebanon and sent troops into the south. Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah, established by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, opened fire on Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader in joint strikes by Israel and the United States. Hezbollah said on Wednesday its fighters fired a salvo of rockets at a gathering of Israeli forces near the Metula area along the frontier in response to Israeli strikes on dozens of Lebanese towns and cities, including Beirut's southern suburbs. The Israeli military on Wednesday warned residents of 16 villages in Lebanon to evacuate, saying Hezbollah activity was forcing it to act against the group and cautioning that anyone near Hezbollah fighters, facilities or weapons would be putting their lives at risk. NNA also reported several Israeli strikes early on Wednesday, including one on a hotel and another on an apartment in eastern Lebanon. Lebanon's health ministry said on Tuesday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 50 people and wounded 335 since the latest escalation began.

Explosions sound in Iranian capital Explosions sounded in Iran's capital city Wednesday as its war with the US and Israel entered a fifth day following earlier strikes on an Iranian nuclear site and retaliatory strikes by the Islamic Republic across the Gulf region. Iranian state television reported explosions around Tehran at dawn. Meanwhile, Israel said its air defences were activated due to incoming missile fire from Iran. Five days into a war that US President Donald Trump suggested would last several weeks or longer, nearly 800 people have been killed in Iran, including some Trump said he had considered as possible future leaders of the country. Explosions also hit Lebanon, where Israel said it is retaliating against Hezbollah militants. Lebanon's state-run media reported that at least four people were killed in an Israeli strike that hit a residential complex in the city of Baalbeck. A day earlier, Israel launched airstrikes against Iranian missile launchers and a nuclear research site, and Iran struck back against Israel and others, targeting US embassies and disrupting energy supplies and travel. The American embassy in Saudi Arabia and the US consulate in the United Arab Emirates came under drone attacks. Iran has fired dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel, though most of the incoming fire has been intercepted. Eleven people in Israel have been killed since the conflict began. In other developments, the Pentagon identified four US Army Reserve soldiers who were killed in a drone strike Sunday at a command centre in Kuwait. The strike also killed two other service members.

Trump says people the US had in mind to lead Iran are dead Speaking Tuesday from the Oval Office, Trump said Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's toppled shah, is not someone that his administration has considered in depth to take over. As far as possible leaders inside Iran, "the people we had in mind are dead," Trump said. "I guess the worst case would be do this, and then somebody takes over who's as bad as the previous person, right? That could happen," Trump said. "We don't want that to happen." Iran's leaders are scrambling to replace Khamenei, who ruled the country for 37 years. It's only the second time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that a new supreme leader is being chosen. Potential candidates range from hard-liners committed to confrontation with the West to reformists who seek diplomatic engagement.

Israel and US strike nuclear facilities and other targets Adm Brad Cooper, the top US military commander in the Middle East, said American forces have struck nearly 2,000 targets in Iran since the war began. In a video posted Tuesday on X, Cooper said the US has "severely degraded Iran's air defences" and taken out hundreds of ballistic missiles, launchers and drones. "We've just begun," Cooper said. Satellite images published Tuesday by Colorado-based company Vantor showed the domed roof of Iran's presidential complex in Tehran had been destroyed, supporting Israel's claim of an overnight strike. Iran did not acknowledge the damage or report any casualties. Israeli military spokesman Brig Gen Effie Defrin said the Israeli military struck a building in the Iranian city of Qom where clerics were expected to meet to discuss selecting a new supreme leader. He said the army was still assessing whether anyone was hit. The Israeli military said it also conducted airstrikes on Iranian sites that produce and store ballistic missiles, and that it destroyed what it called Iran's secret, underground nuclear headquarters. Without providing evidence, it said the site was used for research "to develop a key component for nuclear weapons." There was no immediate public comment from the US or Iran about the site Israel named. Iran has said it has not enriched uranium since June, though it has maintained its right to do so and says its nuclear programme is peaceful.