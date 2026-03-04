MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fifa prices World Cup playoff tickets under $17 for matches in Mexico

FIFA put tickets on sale Tuesday for the games on March 26 and 31 in Guadalajara and Monterrey involving Bolivia, Congo, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname

AP Published 04.03.26, 10:40 AM
Representational image.

Tickets for the playoffs in Mexico that will determine two of the final World Cup berths are being sold by FIFA for less than $17, far less than the $4,185 to $8,680 FIFA is charging for this year's final in New Jersey.

FIFA put tickets on sale Tuesday for the games on March 26 and 31 in Guadalajara and Monterrey involving Bolivia, Congo, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname.

Tickets are priced at 200 Mexican pesos ($11.30) for the March 26 semifinals and 300 pesos ($16.95) for the March 31 finals.

In Guadalajara, Jamaica plays New Caledonia on March 26 and the winner plays Congo on March 31 for a World Cup berth.

In Monterrey, Bolivia faces Suriname on March 26 and the winner goes up against Iraq five days later.

