Konkona Sensharma says she receives ‘very few offers’ for theatrical films

Actress Konkona Sensharma is keen on returning to the big screen with a theatrical release, but says that such opportunities have become increasingly rare for her in recent years.

While the 46-year-old actress has found steady work and critical acclaim on streaming platforms, she acknowledged that offers for theatrical films have slowed down.

“By and large I’ve to say that these (offers) are usually web series. Thank God I’m so happy. I’ve been a part of wonderful web series, working with absolutely wonderful people. So, I’ve been very lucky. But it is true that very few offers come for theatrical nowadays to me,” Konkona told PTI in an interview.

Konkona her career in cinema with off-beat theatrical films, making a mark with Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, which won her the National Award. She went on to feature in a diverse range of Hindi films including Page 3, Life in a... Metro, Omkara, Wake Up Sid, Talvar, Luck by Chance and Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Commenting on the current state of the industry, the actress said a healthy cinematic ecosystem depends on diversity in storytelling and exhibition.

“I feel these kinds of films (women-led) should be in theatres, why should we only watch epic action based or war films. I would’ve loved to watch all kinds of films in theatres, even more intimate family dramas or comedies, how it used to be. Unfortunately, that is not the trend right now. But I hope that things will change,” she said.

Konkona added that commercial considerations are shaping creative decisions, often sidelining women-led narratives and intimate dramas.

“I feel that all kinds of films should exist and make it to the theatres, and that is what is best for the audience as well as they can pick and choose (what they want to watch).

“Unfortunately, a lot of decisions that are taken, are not just for what is best for a cause or for films or society or for women, a lot of these decisions are economic. Those are the factors which determine these things and that is the unfortunate reality,” she said.

Konkona currently stars in the Netflix film Accused, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The movie also features Pratibha Ranta, who shot to fame with Laapataa Ladies.