Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’ to now release in June, averts a clash with ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups has been postponed to June 4, averting a box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Both the films were previously slated to release on March 19.

The decision to defer the release comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a statement issued by Yash on behalf of his production banner and KVN Productions, the makers cited geopolitical instability as the reason for the move. “The current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience,” a part of the statement read.

The postponement follows intensifying hostilities in the region, with the United States and Israel launching strikes on Iran, and Tehran retaliating with missile attacks targeting Israel and US positions in the Middle East.

According to the statement, the revised release date was finalised after consultations with overseas business partners.

The makers said Phars Films, one of the film’s distribution partners, advised them to reschedule the release in view of the prevailing conditions. “We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support,” the makers wrote.

The announcement comes days after the film’s first single, Tabaahi, was unveiled on March 2. A trailer launch event was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on March 8.

Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas and co-written by Yash, was shot simultaneously in English and Kannada. “It is built with the conviction to connect with the viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on March 19,” the statement read.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in key roles.