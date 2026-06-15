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regular-article-logo Monday, 15 June 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron’s welcome video for PM Narendra Modi features a Bollywood twist; watch here

Macron used ‘Aari Aari’, the hit song from Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, while sharing moments from Modi’s visit to France’s Nice

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.06.26, 05:41 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Instagram

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have hit theatres in March, but the film’s popularity shows no signs of abating.

French President Emmanuel Macron gave the blockbuster an unexpected international nod as he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France on Saturday.

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A video of the two leaders sharing a warm embrace was set to Aari Aari, one of the chartbusters from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Macron shared the clip on social media, highlighting key moments from Prime Minister Modi’s bilateral visit to Nice.

The song features vocals by Navtej Singh Rehal of Bombay Rockers, Jasmine Sandlas, Shashwat Sachdev, Khan Saab and Sudhir Yaduvanshi. Sachdev has also composed the track, which includes rap verses by Reble and Token.

Aari Aari is a contemporary, cinematic reimagining of the iconic 2003 indie-pop hit by Danish-Punjabi duo Bombay Rockers, blending nostalgia with a modern soundscape.

Prime Minister Modi began a week-long visit to France and Slovakia on Saturday. During the trip, he is scheduled to participate in the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral meetings with his French and Slovak counterparts.

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