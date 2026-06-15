Chengalpattu Mahila Court defers Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce proceedings to August

The proceedings for divorce between Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam were adjourned by the Chengalpattu Mahila Court on Monday, with the next hearing scheduled for August 7.

According to an India Today report, the hearing commenced around 10.30am, with both Vijay and Sangeetha appearing before the court as directed. However, the proceedings concluded without any significant development.

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Sangeetha has filed a divorce petition seeking to formally end the couple's 27-year marriage.

The couple legally registered their marriage in the United Kingdom in 1998 and later held a traditional wedding ceremony in Chennai in 1999.

In her petition filed before the Chengalpattu family court, Sangeetha had accused Vijay of adultery and cruelty under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. She has alleged that she discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was involved in a relationship with an unnamed actress.

According to the petition, Vijay allegedly continued travelling and making public appearances with the actress despite assurances that the relationship would end. The petition further claims that photographs of their outings were regularly shared on social media, resulting in public humiliation and emotional distress for Sangeetha and their children.

The petition also alleges a severe breakdown in the marriage, citing emotional withdrawal and verbal disdain from Vijay. Sangeetha has invoked the legal principle of “constructive desertion” claiming that Vijay created a hostile domestic environment that left her isolated while he focused on his acting and political commitments.

Additionally, she has alleged financial misconduct, stating that Vijay imposed financial restrictions on her, limited her movements, and denied her access to regular household facilities.

Court documents state that attempts at reconciliation were made through legal notices and personal discussions between August 2024 and February 2025. The couple's final meeting reportedly took place on November 9, 2025, but did not result in a settlement. Sangeetha has stated that the marriage has broken down irretrievably and survives only in legal form.

The matter was initially listed for hearing on April 20. However, both parties were absent and were represented by their respective lawyers. Following their non-appearance, the court directed Vijay and Sangeetha to be present in person for the June 15 hearing.

Vijay and Sangeetha have two children — son Jason Sanjay, born in 2000, and daughter Divya Sasha, born in 2005.