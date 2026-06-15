‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 22

Television actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular shows like "Kumkum Bhagya" and "Wagle Ki Duniya", allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

She was 22.

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Ugale allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in the Nallasopara area around 7 pm Sunday when she was alone at her home, an official said.

"A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered," a police official told PTI.

The actor's father told the Achole police that he does not suspect any foul play or hold anyone responsible for her death, the official said.

The police have sent the body to a government hospital for a postmortem examination. They have registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe to ascertain the motive behind the extreme step, the police said.

Ugale was known for her role as Diya Tandon in the TV serial "Kumkum Bhagya". She had previously spoken about how landing the role was a major turning point that brought her widespread recognition and helped shape her career.

She also acted in "Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kisse" and went on to play the lead role in the "serial "Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi".

Ugale also featured in some films, portraying the younger version of Tara Rani in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama "Chhaava" and made an appearance alongside noted actor Manoj Bajpayee in the investigative thriller "Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout".

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