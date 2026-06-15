Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke faces assault during protest in Jaipur

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped by some people while supporters carried him on their shoulders during a protest in Jaipur, police said on Monday.

Two youths have been detained and further investigation is underway, officials said.

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The incident occurred at Shaheed Smarak where a large number of youths had gathered to protest over issues such as the alleged NEET paper leak and unemployment.

According to police and eyewitnesses, as Dipke arrived at the protest site and was being carried on supporters' shoulders, some youths in the crowd allegedly slapped him. Following the incident, his supporters caught hold of the accused and assaulted them before the police intervened.

The police later detained two youths in connection with the incident, officials said.

Protesters carried placards with slogans against corruption and paper leaks, and demanded action on youth-related issues.

During the protest, slogans were raised demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The demonstration was organised as part of CJP's campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in major examinations, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC.

The organisation has described its campaign as a peaceful constitutional movement aimed at highlighting concerns raised by students and job aspirants regarding examination processes and recruitment systems.

The protest has gained traction on social media in recent weeks, drawing attention from students and activists across the country. Dipke arrived in Jaipur late Sunday to oversee preparations for the protest. While local authorities initially declined permission for the demonstration, conditional approval was later granted.

The administration allowed the event with restrictions, including a cap on the number of participants. Officials stated that no more than 800 people would be permitted at the venue at any given time. Police also made extensive security arrangements and warned that action could be taken if the gathering exceeded the approved limit or if law and order was disrupted.

The campaign has also received support from activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has publicly backed the movement and said he would launch a six-week fast if Dipke were to be arrested. Earlier, CJP had announced on social media that Delhi Police had granted permission for a separate protest at Jantar Mantar, describing the campaign as part of a broader effort to press for accountability in the education sector.

The Cockroach Janta Party will stage a protest in Nagpur on 16 June.

He would be arriving in the city on June 16, Dipke said in a video message on social media on Monday, and asked Nagpur residents including students and the youth to gather at Samvidhan Square at 4 pm for a peaceful demonstration.