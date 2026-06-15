Bengal budget on June 22 to feature new industrial policy, land reform push

Bengal’s first BJP government is expected to unveil a new industrial policy with provisions for seamless land acquisition, a single-window clearance system and investor incentives in its maiden state budget on June 22.

Addressing a programme at Nandigram in Paschim Medinipur district on Monday, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said the proposed policy would be central to the government’s push for industrialisation and job creation across the state.

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The budget, he said, would include several "pro-people" measures aimed at boosting employment, accelerating industrial growth and improving social welfare delivery.

"Our industry policy is coming. We will introduce a new land acquisition plan, a single-window system and incentives for industries," Adhikari said at the inauguration of Jan Kalyan Shivir.

He said the overarching objective of the government was to generate employment through industrial expansion.

The chief minister added that the budget would also include multiple welfare-oriented announcements.

Adhikari said the state would facilitate credit access for entrepreneurs through central schemes such as PM Mudra Yojana, PM Vishwakarma and the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

He further said eligible beneficiaries would be supported in securing subsidy-linked loans at low interest rates, including collateral-free and guarantee-free credit to promote small businesses and self-employment.

The chief minister also set a target of creating 10 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' through self-help groups during the current financial year.

Alongside the industrial push, Adhikari said the government was reviewing welfare schemes and beneficiary databases to remove irregularities.

He claimed verification drives had identified a large number of ineligible beneficiaries under schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, minority scholarships and widow pensions.

On healthcare, Adhikari said 1.43 crore families, covering around 6.5 crore people, would be brought under the Ayushman Bharat scheme from July, enabling beneficiaries to avail health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Emphasising law and order, the chief minister warned of strict action against those involved in syndicates, extortion, "cut money" practices and other unlawful activities.

"The era of the ruler's law is over. The rule of law will prevail," he said, adding that action would be taken under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against those found involved in criminal and corrupt activities.