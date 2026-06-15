Purple toothpaste has taken the internet by storm, but is it safe to use or a whitewash?

Many of us are borderline obsessed with experimenting with our dental hygiene. From salt, charcoal, lemon, neem and clove, it seems the entire kitchen has been squeezed inside a toothpaste tube.

And just when it seems we are done with the unconventional trials — social media gave us its latest fixation: purple toothpaste!

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Bold, bright and all over social media feeds, the lavender-hued paste claims to whiten teeth in minutes (some brands even claim to cast the spell within seconds!)

However, before your hopes start to soar, ask yourself once: Is this the future of teeth whitening, or simply another colourful fad that might cost you more than you bargained for?

My Kolkata reached out to health experts to learn more about the current internet sensation and its accompanying side effects.

What is the composition of purple toothpaste?

Purple toothpaste is essentially standard toothpaste mixed with purple dyes to neutralise yellow tones on your teeth, temporarily. It works exactly like purple shampoo for blonde hair.

It is a combination of specific synthetic colourants, mild abrasives like hydrated silica, moisture-retaining humectants, and standard cleansing agents.

Do dentists recommend purple toothpaste?

Purple toothpaste is essentially standard toothpaste mixed with purple dyes to neutralise yellow tones on your teeth, temporarily

Anup Bose, a dentist based in Howrah, emphasised that although this particular toothpaste claims to be a one-stop solution for tackling teeth pigmentation, medical practitioners have yet to assess its efficacy.

“Bleaching/teeth whitening should always be undertaken under the supervision of a qualified dentist, because it may invite some considerable complications,” Bose said.

Meanwhile, Sumit Samanta, a dentist based in Behala, said that although purple toothpaste can make teeth appear brighter, the effect is only temporary and may wear off soon after one eats or drinks.

“After eating or drinking, the colour-correcting effect gradually fades because these products do not actually change the natural shade of the teeth. This is different from professional dental whitening, which uses peroxide-based agents to lighten the tooth structure itself,” Samanta said.

He also added that excessive or prolonged use of highly abrasive products may contribute to enamel wear and tooth sensitivity, particularly in individuals who already have sensitive teeth.

So, what is the solution?

Dentists advise that if one still decides to go ahead with a purple toothpaste, buy it from a reputable manufacturer.

“If you choose to use a purple toothpaste, select a product from a reputable manufacturer, and view it as a cosmetic or temporary brightening aid rather than a substitute for professional whitening treatment,” Samanta said.

Bose added, “People aiming for a substantial and durable change in tooth shade may benefit more from professional dental whitening procedures.”