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regular-article-logo Monday, 15 June 2026

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani gets engaged to long-time beau Myles Mantzaris

The couple is set to tie the knot on December 6

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.06.26, 05:10 PM
Mithun Chakraborty daughter Dishani Chakraborty

(left to right) Myles Mantzaris, Dishani Chakraborty Instagram/ @dishanichakraborty

Actress Dishani Chakraborty, daughter of Mithun Chakraborty, got engaged to longtime partner, colourist Myles Mantzaris, she announced on Monday. The duo is set to tie the knot on December 6.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Dishani wrote, “06.12.2026 The easiest forever I’ve ever known.,” reads the caption on Instagram.

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One of the photos shows Mantzaris getting down on one knee and proposing to Dishani by the seaside in what appears to be an overseas location.

Another photo captures Dishani beaming with joy as she flaunts her engagement ring while Mantzaris plants a kiss on her forehead.

Other pictures in the carousel show the couple enjoying each other’s company during a day out in what appears to be an overseas location.

While Dishani wore a white dress, Mantzaris opted for a casual look, pairing a shirt with grey jeans.

Dishani is the adopted daughter of Mithun and actress Yogeeta Bali.

Prior to his marriage to Bali, Mithun was married to actress Helena Luke in 1979.

Following their separation and divorce four months after the wedding, Mithun married Yogeeta in 1979. The couple share four children —- Mimoh, Ushmey, Namashi and Dishani.

Over the years, Dishani has worked in several short films, including The Guest, Two Faced and Fruit Bowl.

In addition to acting, she has contributed to several projects as a writer and producer.

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Mithun Chakraborty Engagement
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