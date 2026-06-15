Pakistan says it will host ‘historic’ US-Iran peace deal signing ceremony in Switzerland

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan would host the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the US and Iran in Switzerland.

“This is not an agreement between two countries, but it is the success of peace and dialogue — a diplomatic success,” Shehbaz said while briefing the National Assembly about Pakistan’s efforts to bring an end to the conflict that threatened the global energy structure.

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Shehbaz termed the deal between the US and Iran as a “historic milestone” of peace, hailing the new dawn that emerged as “after three months and 16 days of tireless efforts, the US and Iran announced an immediate and permanent end to military action, including in Lebanon”.

He said that throughout the negotiation process, the leadership from both the US and Iran displayed patience and sense under difficult circumstances. “As a result, the entire world has come to witness this great day,” he said.

The Congress on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran but criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “blind devotion” to Israel.

Criticising PM Modi's approach towards Israel, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said India's national interest required a more balanced policy in West Asia.

Jairam argued that humanitarian considerations and India's longstanding commitments in the region warranted a different approach.

He also pointed to Pakistan’s role in mediating the truce, saying that Islamabad has acquired a "new regional and global influence" despite its isolation due to India's efforts after the November 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai.

"This, coupled with China’s deep embedding in Pakistan’s strategic apparatus, poses a formidable geo-political challenge for India’s foreign policy. It is too much to expect Mr. Modi to rethink his blind devotion and unconditional support to Israel. But humanitarian considerations and long-standing commitments apart, our national interest demands greater balance than Mr. Modi has shown," Ramesh said.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Pawan Khera questioned India's diplomatic standing in the emerging global order following the signing of the peace agreement between Iran and US, alleging that New Delhi remained absent from key international efforts despite its longstanding ties with Tehran.

"The agreement was facilitated through the efforts of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey. India, despite its civilizational ties with Iran and despite Prime Minister Modi's much-publicised personal rapport with President Trump, was nowhere in the picture. We failed to leverage these relationships, enhance our diplomatic relevance, or contribute meaningfully to the pursuit of peace," Khera said in a post on X.

Khera also took a swipe at External affairs minister S. Jaishankar alleging that the government had dismissed the possibility of mediation in international conflicts.

He further claimed that New Delhi had lost diplomatic ground while Islamabad had improved its global image.

"For years, India worked to expose Pakistan's role in sponsoring and exporting terrorism. Under the UPA government, sustained diplomatic efforts contributed to Pakistan being placed on the FATF grey list. Yet today, Pakistan has successfully projected itself as a stakeholder in global stability and a beacon of peace," Khera said.

He further alleged that India suffered both strategic and diplomatic setbacks during the course of the regional conflict.

"We lost not only the lives of our sailors, but also ground in the battle of perception and diplomacy. While others helped shape the outcome, India was reduced to a fly on the wall, a helpless, mute spectator," he said.

US President Donald Trump has announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis.

The peace agreement is scheduled to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland, according to Pakistan Prime Minister.

He said Pakistan would be “hosting the signing ceremony” of this historic agreement on June 19 in Geneva, and congratulated the people of Pakistan, the international community and the members of the House.

The premier also said “today is a day of pride not only for those living in Pakistan but also for Pakistanis living around the world”.

The Prime Minister said that his government would bring the fruits of global economic stability resulting from the peace agreement between Iran and the United States to every Pakistani.

"I assure the people that the government will bring the fruits of global economic stability resulting from this peace agreement to every Pakistani,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

He said that the devastating effects of this war shook the entire world and its economy and also had a huge impact on Pakistan’s economy, which is still ongoing.

Pakistan, which has emerged as a key mediator in the US-Iran negotiations, facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran and hosting diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict, also confirmed the deal.

Sharif while appreciating the role of Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir during the negotiation process said that the Field Marshal played an active role to quell the flames of this war and establish peace.

He said that during the negotiations, there were many occasions when it seemed that the matter would be over soon, but Munir did not lose heart, as a result of which a ceasefire was announced last night.

He also thanked the political leadership of the country, including former premier Nawaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other party heads for supporting the official effort for peace.

Earlier, in the early hours of Monday, the prime minister announced on social media that a peace deal has been reached and the signing will take place on Friday in Switzerland.