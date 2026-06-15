Nationalist Citizens Party of India claims largest Bengal parliamentary bloc, party office traced to Howrah

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) on Monday claimed it had become the “largest parliamentary bloc from West Bengal” after 20 rebel TMC MPs aligned with the organisation, even as questions persisted over the party’s structure and registered office traced to Howrah district.

The Tripura-based unrecognised party made the assertion through a social media post, while also circulating graphics highlighting the distribution of Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal.

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“With 20 Lok Sabha seats, NCPI emerges as the largest parliamentary force from West Bengal, shaping the state's voice at the national level,” the party said in a social media post.

“The numbers speak for themselves. Leadership, representation, and the mandate of the people continue to define the future of West Bengal and India,” the post added.

A graphic shared by the party showed its claimed strength at 20 MPs, followed by BJP with 12 seats, TMC with eight, and Congress with one.

The NCPI also welcomed the 20 rebel TMC MPs, stating that their entry would strengthen the organisation.

“long-term political experience, grassroots contacts and commitment to people would strengthen the party and make it prosperous,” the party said in its post referring to the MPs.

Howrah office under scrutiny

The party’s registered address was traced to the Sankrail area of Howrah district, where the property is owned by Uttiya Kundu and his wife Shewly, local residents said the couple had migrated from Nadia district about eight years ago.

A significant deployment of central paramilitary forces was seen outside the premises since Monday morning.

Graffiti reading “Jago Biswa” was visible on one of the walls, along with another inscription referencing an “Unorganised Women Workers’ Association”.

A signage at the main gate described Uttiya Kundu as an “Editor of a Bengali newspaper, a Maths teacher, an auditor, health consultant, and yoga volunteer”. It also described Shewly Kundu as an “advocate at Calcutta High Court”, adding that both held a “diploma in land survey”. Shewly also described herself as an “executive for enumeration”.

Local residents said the couple operates an NGO from the premises that provides training to self-help group workers.

The party had also fielded a few candidates in the 2023 panchayat elections, all of whom were defeated.

Party organiser welcomes development

In North 24 Parganas district, Santanu Dey, who identifies as one of NCPI’s founder members and its national organising secretary, said he welcomed the development.

“This will allow our party to grow and help us to work for the country. We support PM Modi and wish to work as an NDA partner. I will go to Delhi if Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar invites me for talks and we can then address the press together,” he said.