‘Haunted 3D’ beats ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ in opening weekend

Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past emerged as the strongest performer among the latest theatrical releases on its opening weekend, beating its competitors Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past collected Rs 3.60 crore nett on Day 3, a 10.8 per cent growth over its Saturday collection of Rs 3.25 crore nett.

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With an opening-day collection of Rs 2.50 crore nett, the film's India nett collection now stands at Rs 9.35 crore (Rs 11.03 crore gross).

The supernatural thriller stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande and Hemant Pandey in pivotal roles.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Diljit Dosanjh, also witnessed growth on its third day but remained behind Haunted 3D at the box office.

The film earned Rs 1.85 crore nett on Saturday, up from its opening-day collection of Rs 1.15 crore nett. With Sunday’s Rs 2.50 crore nett, the film’s India nett collections stand at Rs 5.50 crore (Rs 6.60 crore gross).

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata also recorded a marginal increase in collections on Sunday. The Manoj Tapadia-directed drama collected Rs 1.80 crore nett, up from Rs 1.45 crore nett on its second day. With the opening day collection of Rs 1 crore nett, the total India nett collection stands at Rs 4.25 crore.