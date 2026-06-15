Marrying her ‘best friend’ is the ‘happiest thing’ Rashmika Mandanna has done

Marrying her best friend has been the “happiest thing” she has ever done, actress Rashmika Mandanna said during a question-and-answer session with fans on Instagram.

“Get married to my best friend,” the 29-year-old actress said in response to a fan’s question, “Whats the happiest thing you have done,” on her Instagram Stories.

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When asked by another fan to describe her life right now in one word, Rashmika said, “A dream come true.”

Deverakonda and Mandanna got engaged privately in October last year before confirming their relationship publicly in February. The couple married in Udaipur on February 26.

They later hosted a reception for film industry colleagues in March. The couple also held a fan meet-and-greet event in Hyderabad following the wedding.

During the session, Mandanna answered several questions related to her romantic and drama Cocktail 2.

Also starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, thirteen years after the original film hit theatres on July 13, 2012, Homi Adajania returns to direct the sequel.

In response to co-star Kriti Sanon’s question about going back to Sicily and this time eating all the pizzas, pastas and gelatos, Mandanna agreed to the plan.

When a fan asked her about collaborating with Kriti, Mandanna replied, “I’ve really had a blast with Kritsuu. cz you know sometimes you just need girl energy and we instantly hit it off and I will always keep rooting for her, and I hope we get to do many many more films together.”

Cocktail 2 marks Mandanna’s first on-screen collaboration with Shahid Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 19.

Mandanna will also be seen in Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa, which marks her first solo lead.