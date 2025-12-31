‘Dhurandhar’ suffered Rs 90-crore loss due to ban in Middle-East, says distributor

Despite emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, the overseas earnings of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar were dented due a ban in several middle-eastern countries, according to the film’s distributor.

The Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller has earned USD 27.5 million overseas in 26 days, helping it cross the Rs 1,100-crore gross mark at the global box office. However, the film did not release in key Gulf markets including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, along with Pakistan.

The film’s distributor Parnab Kapadia said this ban resulted in a financial setback. “I think this is at least a USD 10 million box office loss, because traditionally action films have always performed very well in the Middle East. Therefore, we strongly feel that the film should have received a release there,” Kapadia said in a recent interview.

Kapadia added that while the loss was substantial, the makers accepted the decision of regional authorities. “At the same time, we have to respect the views, rules and regulations of every territory and country, as they have their reasons. We are not the first film to be denied a release; Fighter was also not released before this, along with several others,” he added.

“We made every possible effort to ensure the film was released, but ultimately, Dhurandhar has found its audience, if not in the Gulf, then elsewhere,” he told CNN-News18.

Kapadia said the timing worked in the film’s favour, because of the year-end holiday season. He said that many people travel from the Middle East to Europe and the US, where Dhurandhar was playing in cinemas. With the film releasing in the latter half of December, audiences were able to watch it during their trips, partially offsetting the impact of the Gulf ban.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates mafia leader Rehman Dakait’s (Akshaye Khanna) gang in Pakistan’s Lyari to pass critical intelligence to RAW from within the ISI network.

The film also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles.

A sequel to the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 March, 2026. It is set to clash with Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.