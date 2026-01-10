Rani Mukerji-starrer cop-drama ‘Mardaani 3’ to hit screens in January

Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3, which was earlier scheduled to release on February 27, has now been preponed to January 30, makers YRF announced on Saturday.

The production banner also unveiled a fresh poster of the film, featuring Rani in her role as the fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The poster captured her wielding a gun.

“She won’t stop until she rescues them all! #RaniMukerji is back as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. Rescue begins in cinemas near you on 30th Jan,” YRF wrote on Instagram alongside the poster.

The upcoming film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Mardaani, which came out in 2014, emerged as a sleeper hit, with its sequel hitting theatres five years later. The first film amassed approximately Rs 31.4 crore at the domestic box office, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The second film, on the other hand, earned Rs 47.35 crore nett domestically.

Mardaani follows Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani), a fearless Mumbai cop who confronts a ruthless child trafficking syndicate in Delhi. As she delves deeper, she faces escalating threats and personal danger.

Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vishal Jethwa played the roles of villains in the first two films.

While Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Sharma, Mikhail Yawalkar and Anil George also starred in the first film, Mardaani 2 featured Vikram Singh Chauhan, Avneet Kaur and Anchal Sahu in key roles.

Rani was last seen in Ashima Chibber’s Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway alongside Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh. Her performance in the film earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in August, 2025.