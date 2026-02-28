Rajpal Yadav makes first public appearance after bail in cheque bounce case, amuses with Chota Pandit jump

A week after his release from Tihar Jail in connection with a cheque-bounce case, actor Rajpal Yadav on Friday made his first public appearance with a playful throwback to his character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, show videos circulating online.

While attending an event in Mumbai, the 54-year-old actor posed for pictures for the paparazzi. He was seen playfully breaking into a hop, while photographers yelled, “Paani, paani” — a dialogue associated with Yadav’s iconic character Chota Pandit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The impromptu jump made the paparazzi laugh. Yadav was dressed in a grey t-shirt under an oliver shirt and blue jeans. He folded his hands to greet the photographers and blew kisses at the camera.

The case was heard in connection with a complaint lodged by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd against Rajpal and his wife, alleging that several cheques issued by them bounced and that the dues were not repaid.

In 2018, a Delhi magistrate’s court convicted the couple in the cheque-bounce cases and sentenced the actor to six months in prison. The Yadavs moved the Delhi High Court after the verdict was picked up by a sessions court in 2019.

In June 2024, the high court had temporarily suspended the case, urging the actor to explore a settlement with the company through genuine steps.

However, on February 2, the court ordered Yadav to surrender after noting that he had repeatedly violated the court with his inability to repay the amount.

Yadav was granted bail on February 17. Yadav has already paid Rs 1.5 crore of his total Rs 9 crore debt, his lawyer told the court.

After Yadav went to jail, several Bollywood celebrities and politicians — including actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood, filmmaker David Dhawan and politician Tej Pratap Yadav — pledged support to him.

Boxer-actor Vijender Singh also stepped forward in support on Monday, offering Yadav a role in his upcoming film with filmmaker Sanjay Sanju Saini.