MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 03 July 2025

Rajkummar Rao to collaborate with Shoojit Sircar on his next movie

The 40-year-old actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film 'Maalik', slated to hit theatres on July 11

PTI Published 03.07.25, 10:16 AM
(left to right) Rajkummar Rao, Shoojit Sircar

(left to right) Rajkummar Rao, Shoojit Sircar Instagram

Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is thrilled to collaborate with the acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on his next movie.

Earlier this year, there were media reports stating that Rao will be collaborating with Sircar, known for films like "Vicky Donor", "Madras Café", "Piku", "October", and "Sardar Udham", for an untitled project, which will also feature another male lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's not a two-hero comedy film. It's set in Shoojit Da's world. It's about a guy and his journey. It's an amazing (story)," Rao told PTI.

The 40-year-old actor is equally excited about kickstarting work on the biographical film on the former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly. The movie is likely to release in December 2026.

"Sourav da is an emotion. He is certainly one of the best captains we've had in this country. It's a big responsibility and I understand that. I'm very excited to play the part. I'm very excited to live his life onscreen," said Rao, who has also played real-life characters in movies "Shahid", "Omerta" and "Srikanth".

"The film has been pushed a bit. We start shooting next year. There is soft prep and that is happening. There are a lot of sessions with dada and I'm looking forward to it," he added.

In an interview with PTI last month, Ganguly said Rao is the right choice to portray him in the movie.

"I think the right person is doing it... I'll help him with everything," said the former player, who is counted among India's most successful captains.

Rao is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie "Maalik", which is set to be released in theatres on July 11. The action movie is directed by Pulkit of "Bhakshak" fame.

"Maalik” is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Maalik Maalik Release Date
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Poser on law enforcement in Kolkata college: Where Mono is without fear

Mishra, 31, had been arrested five times over 12 years and had 11 cases registered against him. Despite his extensive criminal record, he allegedly committed the crime at the South Calcutta Law College, just 500 metres from the Kasba police station
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

I just made a Trade Deal with Vietnam... Details to follow!

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT