‘The Family Man’, ‘Panchayat’, ‘Paatal Lok’ Prime Video’s most-watched non-English titles

Indian shows The Family Man, Panchayat and Paatal Lok are among Prime Video’s most-watched non-English titles worldwide, the streaming platform said at its inaugural Prime Video Presents: International Originals showcase in London on Thursday.

While The Family Man Season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, ranked fifth on the global list, Panchayat Season 4 occupied the seventh position. Paatal Lok Season 2, led by Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh, secured the tenth spot based on worldwide performance.

Spanish film Culpa Nuestra secured the top spot on Prime Video’s list of most-watched non-English titles, followed by Germany’s Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 at second place and The Tank at third. The list also included titles from Spain, Germany, Brazil and Mexico.

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President of Prime Video APAC, said there is a “tremendous appetite” for content beyond its home markets.

“Whether it’s Japanese anime, Korean dramas, or Indian films and series, these are now amongst the most watched shows and movies outside their countries of origin on Prime Video,” he said according to a report by news agency PTI.

The showcase also previewed a slate of International Originals slated to launch in 2026.

The titles include Chile’s The House of the Spirits, the French-Italian series Masterplan, Korea’s Siren’s Kiss, the UK’s Your Fault: London and Spain’s Drawn Together.

Other projects unveiled at the event include Italy’s Love Me, Love Me, Japan’s animated reimagining Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken, Colombia’s Betty La Fea: The Story Continues and Spain's Apocalypse Z: Part II.