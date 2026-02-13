Mohanlal-starrer ‘Drishyam 3’ to hit screens in April

Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s upcoming crime thriller Drishyam 3 will hit theatres on April 2, he said on Friday.

“#Drishyam3. Worldwide Release. April 2, 2026,” the 65-year-old actor wrote on X, alongside a new poster of the film.

Produced by Anthony Perumbavoor and written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 brings back the creative team behind the first two films that turned the story of a small-town cable operator into one of Indian cinema’s most gripping sagas.

Drishyam 3 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, and Murali Gopy in key roles.

The Drishyam franchise, which began in 2013, has grown from a regional hit into a pan-Indian and international phenomenon. The first film earned Rs 62 crore gross worldwide. Drishyam 2 released on Prime Video in 2021 during the pandemic. Over the years, Drishyam has been remade in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

The Hindi version, starring Ajay Devgn, released in 2015, grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 released in 2023 and raked in close to Rs 350 crore gross globally. The Hindi version of Drishyam 3 was announced by Devgn in December 2025.

Mohanlal also has the films Patriot and Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer in the pipeline. Additionally, he has reunited with Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy for a film, which is tentatively titled L366.