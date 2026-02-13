Baba Yaga is back! Keanu Reeves returns as gun-toting John Wick in new video game

Keanu Reeves is set to return as the legendary hitman John Wick — this time for a new video game.

Saber Interactive, the developer behind Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, have developed the new game, they said on Thursday.

Created in collaboration with Saber, Lionsgate, and John Wick director Chad Stahelski, the game was announced during the Sony State of Play Showcase. A trailer of the game was also unveiled during the presentation.

Currently in development at Saber Interactive, the mature audience, third-person action game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and consequently on PC

The trailer shows Reeves reprising his role as John Wick in an original gameplay narrative set in a timeline years before the Impossible Task.

It will expand on the franchise’s lore with characters fans already know and love, and add new ones created specifically for this production.

As per the video description on YouTube, Saber’s authentic design will deliver on the signature style and unique elements fans expect from a John Wick mission.

Fans of the films can expect a hard-hitting gun-fu combat system, jaw-dropping camerawork, intense driving experiences, cinematic storytelling and a range of atmospherically immersive environments — all crafted to make players feel like they are in a John Wick movie, playing the role of the Baba Yaga himself.

“We are collaborating closely with Saber’s dedicated team to develop a game that captures the unparalleled action, brand-defining fight choreography, immersive world-building, and authenticity of the films,” Jenefer Brown, president of Global Products & Experiences at Lionsgate, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a fifth instalment of the John Wick franchise is also in the works. Reeves will reunite with franchise director and producer Chad Stahelski, as well as producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for the upcoming film.

Earlier, two video games based on the franchise — John Wick Chronicles (2017) and John Wick Hex (2019) were released.



The original John Wick film (2014) stars Reeves as a retired assassin who is forced to return to his job after a group of well-connected goons kill his pet dog, gifted by his late wife.

The film was followed by three sequels —John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023).

Meanwhile, the action franchise is set to expand with an animated prequel film as well as a Caine-centric standalone adventure from director-star Donnie Yen.