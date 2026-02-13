‘Wedding on the cards but waiting for right person’: Mrunal Thakur amid dating buzz with Dhanush

Actress Mrunal Thakur is waiting for the right person to walk into her life, she said in a recent interview, amid rumours of her dating actor-filmmaker Dhanush.

The 33-year-old actress also said that she would not shy away from announcing her marriage to the world when she finds ‘the one’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, wedding is on the cards and whenever the right day, the right time and the right person walks into my life, I will be the first one to announce it on my social networking sites,” said Mrunal, who is currently awaiting the release of Do Deewane Seher Mein co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The actress was speaking to news agency PTI. She further said that she, like her on-screen character Roshni, believes that one shouldn't get married for the sake of it.

“Roshni said, 'Karne ke liye nahi karni hai' (Marriage shouldn't be done just for the sake of doing it). Someone had to say it and I'm glad she said it,” Mrunal shared.

She added that today’s generation prioritises genuine connection over societal status or external pressure.

“…Like, earlier, people might have had certain reasons to get married but today, people marry because they want to, and they want to do it with the right person,” she continued.

Speculation about Mrunal’s relationship with Dhanush began last year after the actress warmly greeted the Tamil star at the premiere of her film Son Of Sardaar 2, which also stars Ajay Devgn. There were also rumours linking her with cricketer Shreyas Iyer. However, Mrunal has dismissed all such rumours. In a light-hearted Instagram post, the actress said, “They talk, we laugh. P.S., Rumours are free PR, and I love free stuff.”

Mrunal’s upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein is written by Abhiruchi Chand and directed by Ravi Udyawar. The romantic drama also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta and Ayesha Raza. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is set to hit theatres on February 20.

Additionally, Mrunal has Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Tum Ho Toh and Pooja Meri Jaan in the pipeline.