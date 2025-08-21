Prime Video secures exclusive streaming rights to ‘Thama’, ‘Param Sundari’, ‘Ikkis’

Prime Video has secured worldwide exclusive post-theatrical streaming rights to eight of Maddock Films upcoming titles, including Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thama and Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari, the streamer said on Thursday.

As part of a deal, Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming home to Maddock Films’ slate of movies releasing theatrically between 2025 and 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new post-theatrical licensing slate also makes Prime Video the exclusive home to films from Maddock’s much-loved and celebrated horror-comedy universe.

The broader licensing collaboration also includes the Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda, in addition to several other films to be announced soon. Shiddat 2 and Badlapur are also part of the line-up.

The collaboration reinforces the longstanding relationship between Prime Video and Maddock Films, following a history of highly popular global blockbusters such as Stree 2, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhool Chuk Maaf, and Stree.

Dinesh Vijan, CEO & founder, Maddock Films, said the new deal is a part of their ‘shared vision’ with Prime Video. “Prime Video has consistently championed cinema that transcends languages, geographies, and formats. From our horror-comedy universe to our most beloved franchises, our endeavour has always been to create worlds that audiences love to revisit. This strategic long-term post-theatrical licensing deal is a natural extension of our shared vision: to take Indian storytelling to a truly global stage,” he stated.

“We are thrilled to expand our strategic collaboration with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films to continue delivering on our promise of bringing compelling stories to audiences across the world. This multi-film slate not only builds on the unique and wildly popular horror-comedy universe and franchise sequels but also brings in a distinctive blend of creative originality and fresh storytelling that is synonymous with Maddock,” added Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, Prime Video, India.