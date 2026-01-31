‘The Raja Saab’ OTT release: When and where to stream Prabhas’s horror romantic comedy

Prabhas’s The Raja Saab is set to premiere on JioHotstar on February 6, the streaming platform announced on Saturday. It will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages with English subtitles.

“Mana time start ayyindhi. This Feb 6th, step into the trance of the India’s Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar,” the streamer wrote on X.

Directed by Maruthi, the film hit theatres on January 9. It follows a young heir who embraces both his royal heritage and rebellious spirit as he rises to power, redefining tradition by establishing unprecedented rules during his reign as Raja Saab.

Touted as a “horror romantic comedy”, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

While Thaman S has worked on the soundtrack of the film, Karthik Palani has served as the cinematographer. Editing for the film has been done by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and its screenplay has been prepared by Maruthi.

The film is produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the banner of People Media Factory.