Iran lashes out with attacks on Israel, Gulf neighbours as Israel hits Beirut

Key Events

UAE authorities in Dubai confirm successful missile interception, no injuries reported UAE authorities in Dubai confirm successful missile interception, no injuries reported: Dubai Media Office

Iran's nuclear doctrine not likely to change, foreign minister says Iran's stance against the development of nuclear weapons won't significantly change, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Al Jazeera in remarks relayed by Iranian media on Wednesday, cautioning that the new supreme leader is yet to publicly express his view on the matter. Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed early in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, opposed the development of weapons of mass destruction in a fatwa, or religious edict, issued in the early 2000s. Western countries, including the U.S. and Israel, have for years accused Tehran of seeking nuclear weapons, while Iranian authorities have said their nuclear programme is solely for civilian purposes. Araqchi said fatwas depend on the Islamic jurist issuing them and added he was not yet in a position to judge the jurisprudential or political views of Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader.

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UAE says air defenses now dealing with missile threat UAE says air defenses now dealing with missile threat. "UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones," Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates wrote on X. تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من إيران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة اعتراض كل من منظومات الدفاع الجوي للصواريخ البالستية، والمقاتلات للطائرات المسيرة والجوالة.



UAE air defences are… pic.twitter.com/G6NJkNhUTR — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 18, 2026

Iran lashes out with attacks on Israel, Gulf neighbours as Israel hits Beirut Iran lashed out following the killing of one of its top leaders in an airstrike with attacks on its Gulf neighbours and Israel on Wednesday, using some of its latest missiles to evade air defences and killing two near Tel Aviv as the war in the Middle East showed no signs of slowing. Israel kept up intense pressure on Lebanon with strikes it said targeted Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, hitting multiple apartment buildings in Beirut and killing at least six people. In Iran, the Bushehr nuclear power plant complex was hit by a projectile but there were no injuries and the plant suffered no damage, the International Atomic Energy Agency said after receiving a report from Tehran. The IAEA's leader, Rafael Grossi, reiterated his call "for maximum restraint during the conflict to prevent risk of a nuclear accident." The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, remained stubbornly over USD 100 per barrel in early trading on Wednesday, up more than 40 per cent from the start of the war. Since the United States and Israel attacked Iran to start the war on February 28, Iran has been targeting the energy infrastructure of its Gulf Arab neighbours, as well as military bases, as part of a strategy to drive up oil prices and put pressure on Washington to back down.

Iran executes man it says spied for Israel Iran's judiciary announced a man had been executed on charges that he spied for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency. The judiciary's Mizan news agency identified the man as Kourosh Keyvani and alleged that he "provided images and information on sensitive locations" to Israel. Activists and rights groups have warned since Iran's nationwide protests in January that the Islamic Republic could begin conducting mass executions. Iran violently suppressed the protests through violence that killed thousands and saw tens of thousands detained.

Iranian strikes Gulf States New attacks were reported in multiple Gulf countries early Wednesday, including on Saudi Arabia's vast Eastern Province, which is home to many of its oil fields, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said a projectile caused a small fire at its base in the UAE near Dubai but caused no injuries. His comments appeared to correspond with explosions heard near Al Minhad Air Base, used by Western nations as a transit hub for the wider Mideast. Saudi Arabia shot down a ballistic missile targeting the area of the Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts American forces and aircraft. Iran has also shown no sign of relenting in its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane through which a fifth of the world's oil transits, giving rise to growing concerns of a global energy crisis. US Central Command said the US military fired multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator bombs Tuesday on Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline near the strait.

Iran launches multiple-warhead missiles at Israel Responding to Israel's killing of Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and one of the country's most powerful figures, the Republican Guard said Wednesday it had targeted central Israel with multiple-warhead missiles, which have an increased chance of evading missile defence systems and can overwhelm radar tracking systems. Israel reported at least two salvoes of incoming fire and the country's medical service said two people were killed in Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said the force launched the Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr multiple-warhead missiles to avenge Larijani's killing. Footage filmed by The Associated Press showed at least one missile releasing cluster munitions over Israel. Larijani, a former parliamentary speaker, was a senior policy adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on strategy in nuclear talks with the Trump administration. He was sanctioned by the US Treasury in January for his role "coordinating" Iran's violent suppression of nationwide protests. Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's Basij militia, was also killed in an Israeli strike on Tuesday. Soleimani was sanctioned by the US, the European Union and other nations, over his role in suppressing dissent for years through the Basij. The US Embassy in Baghdad also came under fire for the second day in a row early Wednesday, two Iraqi security officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment. Further details were not immediately available, but pro-Iran militia groups have been regularly attacking American targets in Iraq since the start of the war. On Tuesday a drone cashed inside the Baghdad embassy compound.