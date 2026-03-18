MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 18 March 2026

Tulsi Gabbard names Pakistan among top nuclear threats to US, says Iran nukes degraded

'Iran and its proxies remain capable of attacking US and allied interests in the Middle East,' says the director of national intelligence

Our Web Desk, Reuters Published 18.03.26, 08:36 PM
Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 18, 2026

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 18, 2026 Reuters

US director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday identified Pakistan as among the countries posing the most significant nuclear threats to the United States, while claiming recent military operations have “degraded” Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“Russia, China, North Korea, Pakistan pose biggest nuclear threats to US,” Gabbard said speaking before a Senate panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabbard further noted that North Korea was strengthening ties with Russia and China, a development she said could complicate global security dynamics.

Also Read

On Iran war, Gabbard said the regime in Tehran remains in place but has been significantly weakened.

“The Iranian regime appears to be intact, but largely degraded by US military operation,” Gabbard noted.

According to her assessment, if the regime survives, it is will take years-long effort to rebuild its missile and drone capabilities.

Gabbard stated that Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme was “obliterated” during US strikes carried out in June, adding that the US has not observed any attempts by Tehran to restore its enrichment capacity since then.

Despite this, she warned that Iran could gradually work to re-establish its military strength over time.

"Iran and its proxies remain capable of attacking US and allied interests in the Middle East," she said.

In a broader threat assessment, Gabbard named Al-Qaeda and ISIS as the most significant threats to US interests overseas, particularly in parts of Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

The White House reiterated its backing for Gabbard, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that Donald Trump retains “full confidence” in the intelligence chief.

The remarks came after a senior security officialresigned on Tuesday amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

RELATED TOPICS

Tulsi Gabbard Iran War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi govt eyes wider social media takedown powers for defence, MEA, home ministries

In February this year, the Centre tightened rules for platforms like YouTube and X, mandating takedowns within three hours and clear labelling of AI-generated and synthetic content
Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 18, 2026
Quote left Quote right

The Iranian regime appears to be intact...remains capable of attacking US interests

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT