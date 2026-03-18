Tulsi Gabbard names Pakistan among top nuclear threats to US, says Iran nukes degraded

US director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday identified Pakistan as among the countries posing the most significant nuclear threats to the United States, while claiming recent military operations have “degraded” Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“Russia, China, North Korea, Pakistan pose biggest nuclear threats to US,” Gabbard said speaking before a Senate panel.

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Gabbard further noted that North Korea was strengthening ties with Russia and China, a development she said could complicate global security dynamics.

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On Iran war, Gabbard said the regime in Tehran remains in place but has been significantly weakened.

“The Iranian regime appears to be intact, but largely degraded by US military operation,” Gabbard noted.

According to her assessment, if the regime survives, it is will take years-long effort to rebuild its missile and drone capabilities.

Gabbard stated that Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme was “obliterated” during US strikes carried out in June, adding that the US has not observed any attempts by Tehran to restore its enrichment capacity since then.

Despite this, she warned that Iran could gradually work to re-establish its military strength over time.

"Iran and its proxies remain capable of attacking US and allied interests in the Middle East," she said.

In a broader threat assessment, Gabbard named Al-Qaeda and ISIS as the most significant threats to US interests overseas, particularly in parts of Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

The White House reiterated its backing for Gabbard, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that Donald Trump retains “full confidence” in the intelligence chief.

The remarks came after a senior security officialresigned on Tuesday amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran.