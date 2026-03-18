Rekha Bhardwaj, Mame Khan, Faheem Abdullah to headline ‘Coke Studio Bharat’ S4

Veteran singers Rekha Bhardwaj and Mame Khan are set to headline Coke Studio Bharat Season 4, the makers of the Indian music series recently said in a statement.

The lineup of the upcoming season also includes emerging voices like Faheem Abdullah and Aditya Rikhari. The performances are set to span genres — from folk, Sufi and devotional to contemporary.

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“Different roots, one shared sound,” the makers wrote on Instagram.

The upcoming season draws from a wide range of Indian musical traditions — Rajasthani folk, Kashmiri narrative forms, Banaras-rooted accounts and Sufi lineage among others.

"Every generation rediscovers its roots in its own way. Coke Studio Bharat provides a space where that rediscovery happens through collaboration. Season 4 is about preserving the spirit of tradition while allowing it to breathe in a new context," Bhardwaj said to news agency PTI in a statement.

Faheem Abdullah, who rose to prominence following the chart-topping success of Saiyaara title track, said the season had enabled him to fuse his roots with a broader sound.

Season 3 of Coke Studio Bharat had delivered chartbusters like Arz Kiya Hai and Holi Aayi Re.

“Over the last three seasons, we’ve seen a powerful narrative of regional languages, traditional instruments and untold stories being presented at scale. Season 4 accelerates that approach and showcases culture and music from the heartlands at a national and global stage,” said Shantanu Gangane, IMX Lead at Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.

“Our prime directive is simple — to build the most compelling music with the most exceptional artists, and in doing so, help shape culture here in India and beyond,” added Devraj Sanyal, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group India and South Asia.