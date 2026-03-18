Modi raises Strait of Hormuz security in call with Kuwait Crown Prince amid Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and stressed the need to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority,” Modi wrote on X, underlining the issue as a shared concern for both countries. Modi also conveyed his greetings for Eid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability. I thanked him for his continued support for the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait,” Modi wrote.

The conversation comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions involving US, Israel, and Iran and the disruption of shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies pass.

The Strait remains a critical energy artery for India, which transports over 80 per cent of its crude oil and roughly 50–60 per cent of its LNG imports. While some estimates suggest that 35–50 per cent of India’s total crude imports pass through the route, it serves as the primary conduit for supplies from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

Iran has shut the vital energy gateway, stating it “won't even allow a litre of oil” to reach the United States, Israel and their partners. On Tuesday, Iran’s parliament speaker said the situation in the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its pre-war conditions, while the country’s foreign minister indicated that even after the conflict ends, Gulf nations may need to negotiate a new protocol governing the waterway.

Kuwait has faced a series of attacks amid the ongoing conflict, including missile and drone strikes targeting its territory, airspace and military installations. The strikes have disrupted infrastructure and heightened security concerns across the Gulf.