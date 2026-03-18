Aamir Khan, RS Prasanna to interact with children at International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) after ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ screening

Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan and director RS Prasanna will interact with children at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 following a special screening of their film "Sitaare Zameen Par", organiser of the festival said.

The session will be held on March 26 at 1 pm at Bharat Mandapam and is aimed at young audiences, offering them an opportunity to engage directly with the makers after the screening.

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Khan and Prasanna will speak about the film’s themes and highlight the importance of recognising and nurturing the unique potential of every child. According to organisers, the interaction is being positioned as one of the key public events of IFFD 2026 where children can ask questions and share their thoughts with the filmmakers.

Audiences, including children and families, have been encouraged to register in advance to attend the screening and interaction, it stated.

The International Film Festival Delhi 2026 will be held from March 25 to 31 across multiple venues in the national capital, featuring screenings, masterclasses, panel discussions and special events.

The week-long festival will be held from March 25 to 31 at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, with screenings scheduled across multiplexes operated by PVR INOX, an official said.

The festival will feature more than 130 screenings from 47 countries. These were selected from over 2,000 submissions received from 101 countries, he said.

The programme will also include masterclasses, industry discussions, the CineXchange film market and a Cineverse Expo aimed at connecting filmmakers, producers and industry platforms, he added.





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