Actor Rajpal Yadav gets relief in Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, no jail for actor

Rajpal Yadav will not be sent to jail in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday, noting that the Bollywood actor has made a ‘substantial’ payment.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that the court will hear and decide Rajpal Yadav’s appeal against the trial court’s order. He further asked the actor’s counsel to present submissions.

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In the presence of Rajpal Yadav, his counsel informed the court that Rs 4.25 crore has already been paid to Murlidhar Projects Private Limited, and that a demand draft of Rs 25 lakh was being submitted on the day.

Taking note of the submissions, the High Court observed that since a ‘substantial amount’ had been deposited, the actor would not be sent to jail.

“I am hearing you on the main petition. I am not sending him to jail right now. He has made a substantial payment. I will decide the matter,” the judge said.

The court has adjourned the matter till the next hearing, which is on April 1, by extending a suspension till then.

The case was heard in connection with a complaint lodged by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd against Rajpal and his wife, alleging that several cheques issued by them bounced and that the dues were not repaid.

In 2018, a Delhi magistrate’s court convicted the couple in the cheque-bounce cases and sentenced the actor to six months in prison. The Yadavs moved the Delhi High Court after the verdict was picked up by a sessions court in 2019.

In June 2024, the high court had temporarily suspended the case, urging the actor to explore a settlement with the company through genuine steps.

However, on February 2, the court ordered Yadav to surrender after noting that he had repeatedly violated the court order with his inability to repay the amount.

After Yadav went to jail, several Bollywood celebrities and politicians — including actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood, filmmaker David Dhawan and politician Tej Pratap Yadav — pledged support to him.

Yadav was granted bail on February 17.