Market rally continues: Sensex jumps 633 points, Nifty ends above 23,750 on IT stock rally

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 1 per cent higher on Wednesday, extending their winning run to the third day in a row, amid a slight drop in crude oil prices and a firm trend in global peers.

A rally in IT stocks also led to the optimistic trend in the domestic markets.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 633.29 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 76,704.13. During the day, it soared 929.38 points or 1.22 per cent to 77,000.22.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 196.65 points or 0.83 per cent to end at 23,777.80.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services and Axis Bank were among the major gainers.

NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.10 per cent to USD 103.3 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi jumped 5 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.87 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also ended higher.

Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory.

The US market ended higher on Tuesday.

"Domestic markets extended their recovery, supported by opportunistic buying after the recent sell-off. The rebound was broad-based, driven by a combination of short covering and value buying, with leadership from IT, realty, and auto sectors, alongside strength in mid and smallcap stocks," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,741.22 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 5,225.32 crore.

On Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 567.99 points, or 0.75 per cent, to settle at 76,070.84. The Nifty climbed 172.35 points, or 0.74 per cent, to end at 23,581.15.