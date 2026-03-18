Kolkata to host ‘ShortFlicks – Screen & Speak’ for indie short filmmakers next month

A new platform aimed at expanding the reach of independent short films beyond the festival circuit is set to launch in Kolkata next month.

Short films, often created through intensive effort and limited resources, frequently struggle to find sustained visibility after completing their festival runs. Many are confined to limited online circulation before fading from public view.

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Responding to this gap, ShortFlicks Entertainment has announced the launch of ShortFlicks – Screen & Speak | Edition I, an initiative designed to provide filmmakers with theatrical exhibition opportunities along with direct audience engagement.

The organisation had earlier launched its YouTube platform, @IKSFF-ShortFlicks, to support independent creators and extend digital reach. The platform has since grown steadily, offering filmmakers visibility and a revenue-sharing model tied to content performance.

Building on this effort, the upcoming ShortFlicks – Screen & Speak initiative will feature curated screenings of short films and music videos, followed by interactive sessions including filmmaker discussions, behind-the-scenes conversations, media engagement, and public relations support.

The inaugural edition is scheduled for April 10 and is being organised by ShortFlicks Entertainment in association with the International Kolkata Short Film Festival (IKSFF).

Organisers clarified that the platform will not function as a competitive event. There will be no awards or trophies, with the focus instead on creating an exhibition space that encourages dialogue between filmmakers and audiences.

Several films have already been confirmed for screening, including Iti – The Beginning starring Debleena Dutt and Biswanath, Shudhu Mone Rekho featuring Falguni Chatterjee and Manasi Sinha, Bhalo Achhi starring Debshankar Haldar and Laboni Sarkar, and Sahara featuring Chandan Sen.

Additional entries such as Binimoy and Chhayapath, both directed by Debjyoti Ghoshal, Ektai Jibon directed by Anurag Mitra, and Karubasana directed by Amit Das have also been included in the event lineup.

According to organisers, more films are currently under consideration.

Entry to the event will be free for audiences, with organisers encouraging public participation to promote collective viewing of short films in a theatrical setting.

Speaking about the initiative, organiser Sourav Chakraborty said, “Making a short film requires immense dedication, time, and passion. Our aim is to ensure that these films do not remain unseen but instead reach the audience they truly deserve”.