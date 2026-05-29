Paramount acquires distribution deal of Florence Pugh-starrer The Midnight Library

The screen adaptation of The Midnight Library, set to star Florence Pugh, has been acquired by Paramount Pictures in a USD 36 million deal for distribution, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the report, the film is set to be backed by StudioCanal and will be distributed in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Benelux, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Meanwhile, Paramount will now be distributing in the rest of the world.

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The film is set to be directed by Australian filmmaker Garth Davis, with Florence playing the protagonist Nora Seed. Further details about the cast and production is yet to be announced.

The upcoming film will mark their second collaboration after Netflix series East of Eden.

Published in 2020, The Midnight Library follows the story of Nora, a depressed woman in her 30s, overwhelmed by regret.

After attempting suicide, she lands in a mystical, liminal library where every book represents a life she could have lived. By exploring these alternate paths, Nora learns that the perfect life doesn't exist, ultimately realising that true happiness comes from accepting her own imperfect, ordinary reality.

On the work front, Florence starred in the romantic drama We Live in Time (2024) alongside Andrew Garfield.