India monsoon forecast 2026: IMD predicts below-normal rainfall at 90% of long-period average amid El Niño concerns

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday formally announced that India is likely to receive below-normal monsoon rainfall in 2026, with seasonal rains projected at 90 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), raising concerns over agriculture, inflation and economic growth amid the ongoing impact of the Iran war.

The Southwest monsoon, which delivers nearly 70 per cent of the rainfall needed for agriculture, reservoirs and groundwater replenishment, is expected to be below average for the first time in three years as El Niño conditions are likely to develop during the season.

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Announcing the second forecast for the Southwest monsoon on Friday, the IMD said rainfall during the June-September season is likely to remain below normal across large parts of the country, except the Northeast.

Ministry of earth sciences secretary Dr M Ravichandran said, "Quantitatively, the Southwest monsoon season rainfall over the country is likely to be 90% of the long period average... Below normal rainfall is most likely over the country... Southwest monsoon, seasonal rainfall is most likely to be normal over Northeast India - roughly about 94 to 106% of the long-period average, and below normal over Central and South peninsula India, that is about less than 94% of the long-period average. And Northwest India, it is roughly about less than 92% of long-period average. The monsoon core zone, consisting mostly of rainfed agricultural areas in the country, is likely to be below normal - less than 94% of the long-period average..."

The IMD defines normal rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of the 50-year average of 87 cm during the four-month monsoon season.

The weather office also warned of weaker rainfall during June, the first month of the monsoon season.

"In the month of June, the average rainfall for the country is most likely to be below normal - less than 92%. Except some parts of Central and Northeast India, the temperature will be maximum, which is more than normal... El Niño may be observed during the month of June. Furthermore, El Niño is expected to persist at a weak to moderate intensity during July and August...," Ravichandran said.

According to the IMD, the Northeast is likely to receive normal rainfall, while Central India, the South Peninsula and Northwest India are expected to record below-normal precipitation.

The weather office had earlier projected 92 per cent of the long-period average rainfall in its first monsoon forecast issued on April 13.

El Niño conditions, triggered by warming ocean temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, are typically associated with hot and dry weather across Southeast Asia and often weaken India’s monsoon rains.

India has historically witnessed deficient rainfall during several El Niño years, sometimes leading to drought conditions, crop losses and restrictions on grain exports.

Meanwhile, IMD Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the Southwest monsoon is expected to advance over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal during the next seven days.