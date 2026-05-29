Trump faces sharp fall in support from key White voter base: Report

US President Donald Trump’s approval ratings among White working-class voters- the group that voted to re-elect him in 2024 by a huge margin- have dipped sharply, particularly on the issue of handling the economy, The Washington Post reported.

According to The Post, a CBS News poll conducted this month shows that disapproval of Trump’s job performance among White voters without a college degree has climbed to 54 per cent, up sharply from 32 per cent in February 2025 and 45 per cent in February this year.

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This trend could be a warning sign for the Republicans ahead of the mid-term elections in November.

Trump had won two-thirds of support from among the White voters without college degrees group in 2016 when his election campaign focused on bringing back jobs lost due to offshoring, rejection of globalisation, and a crackdown on immigration.

Trump had retained similar winning margins of more than 30 points with the demographic in 2020 and 2024 and started his second term with their broad approval.

White Americans without college degrees still approved of Trump’s handling of immigration in the CBS News-YouGov poll this May, but the margin had shrunk. They disapproved of Trump’s handling of the economy by 22 percentage points- and they were negative overall.

In other major national surveys released in mid-May, the President’s approval ratings had fallen to new lows.

A new Economist/YouGov poll put Trump’s approval at 34 per cent- the lowest in the tracking series across his two presidential terms.

A national survey from American Research Group found Trump’s approval at 31 per cent, with 64 per cent disapproving, his lowest recorded approval across either of his terms.

Quinnipiac University’s national poll put Trump’s approval at 34 per cent with 58 per cent disapproving, the lowest level recorded in the pollster’s tracking of his presidency.

Polling conducted by The New York Times and Siena College found Trump’s approval at 37 per cent, with 59 per cent disapproving, which pollsters described as a new low point for the current term.

The White House maintains that the ultimate poll was on November 5, 2024, in which voters elected Trump to office.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.