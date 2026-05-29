‘Not given a greenroom, had to do makeup in the hallway’: BTS’s RM recalls AMAs debut

Popular K-pop band BTS leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, recently revealed that when the group attended their first American Music Awards in 2017, the members were not even given a greenroom to get dressed. This candid revelation made a stark contrast this year, since the group was given the largest room among all the artists.

During their latest show as part of their Arirang concert in the US, a teary being was overwhelmed by the loud round of applause and cheers from the fans. While interacting with the crowd in between their performances, RM reminisced about BTS’s debut at the AMA in 2017.

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He said that they weren’t even given a green room by the organisers of the ceremony to prepare for the show, and they had to get ready by dressing up and fix their makeup in the hallway.

Cut to 2026, BTS has emerged as one of the most awarded artists in the show. He dedicated this success to the ARMYs.

“Nine years ago, when we first attended the AMAs, we literally had no room; we had to fix our make-up in the hallway. So when the stars passed by, we were like, ‘We are sorry’, but last night we used the biggest room. And everyone, every legend, every staff they were so nice and kind to us. And we know it's because of you guys. It's all thanks to you, and we'll never forget the night we had at the AMAs. I love you,” he said.

BTS took home the Artist of the Year trophy at the held at AMA 2026 held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The group also won song of the summer for Swim, the Billboard Hot 100-topping lead single from their comeback album Arirang, and opened the show with a performance of Hooligan. BTS was also announced as the winner of the best male K-pop artist.

In July, the group will join Madonna and Shakira for the halftime show of the 2026 Fifa World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. The event will mark the first halftime show in Fifa World Cup Final history.