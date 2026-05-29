Supreme Court allows wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games selection trials

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials to be held on May 30 and 31 for the Asian Games 2026.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe passed the order while hearing a plea filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging the Delhi High Court order allowing Phogat to participate in the selection trials.

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"Today at this stage, the high court having passed the order, the hope and expectations have risen. To tell her to go back home and we can't do anything, will not be proper. We are very bold in telling you this," the bench told the counsel appearing for the WFI.

The top court posted the plea for hearing next week.

During the hearing, the top court observed that Phogat’s case stood on a different footing because of her contribution to Indian sports.

“If anybody else, it would have been on a different footing. She’s made the country proud”, the court said, ANI reported.

At the same time, the bench expressed concern over judicial intervention in sporting matters and criticised the way the Delhi HC had dealt with the issue.

In its ruling last week, the Delhi HC held that motherhood cannot be treated as a "disability" or a ground for exclusion from professional opportunities. Consequently, it directed the WFI to permit Phogat to compete in the trials scheduled for 30 and 31 May.

The Supreme Court said it was troubled by the “manner and method” in which the High Court examined the case, cautioning that frequent and expedited court interference in sports administration could disrupt schedules and impact the larger sporting ecosystem.

"You are an excellent wrestler, you have made the country proud, but it's the country first. The High Court can't disrupt the entire schedule," Justice Narasimha said.

“These are not medical college admissions, these are national and international sports. It can’t be like Courts will interfere in this manner and disrupt the entire schedule”, Justice Narasimha remarked during the hearing.

Though the Supreme Court granted relief to Phogat, it has also sought her response on the plea filed by WFI challenging her participation.