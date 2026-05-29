Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay to make directorial debut with ‘Sigma’ in July

Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is set to make his directorial debut with Sigma, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 31.

Sigma is a Lyca Productions film starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role.

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Sharing a poster of the upcoming film on Friday, the production banner wrote, “A high-stakes heist begins. #SIGMA storms into theatres on July 31. Gear up for the ultimate quest.”

Also written by Sanjay, Sigma stars Faria Abdullah, Yog Japee and Rockstar Ramani Ammal alongside Sundeep Kishan.

Last December, the makers dropped a teaser packed with high-octane action sequences.

The music for the upcoming film has been composed by Thaman S.

Krishnan Vasant serves as the cinematographer, with editing by Praveen KL and Hariharasuthan handling VFX supervision. According to the production company, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights to the film.

Jason Sanjay had reportedly unfollowed his father on social media amid the ongoing divorce proceedings between Vijay and his wife, Sangeeta, in the Chengalpattu District Court. He has also reportedly dropped the initial “V” from his name, sparking buzz on social media. As per reports, Jason did not attend his father’s swearing-in ceremony on May 11 in Chennai.