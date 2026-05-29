MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 29 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay to make directorial debut with ‘Sigma’ in July

The upcoming actioner is a Lyca Productions film starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.05.26, 07:44 PM
Thalapathy Vijay with son Jason Sanjay

Thalapathy Vijay with son Jason Sanjay Instagram

Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is set to make his directorial debut with Sigma, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 31.

Sigma is a Lyca Productions film starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a poster of the upcoming film on Friday, the production banner wrote, “A high-stakes heist begins. #SIGMA storms into theatres on July 31. Gear up for the ultimate quest.”

Also written by Sanjay, Sigma stars Faria Abdullah, Yog Japee and Rockstar Ramani Ammal alongside Sundeep Kishan.

Last December, the makers dropped a teaser packed with high-octane action sequences.

The music for the upcoming film has been composed by Thaman S.

Krishnan Vasant serves as the cinematographer, with editing by Praveen KL and Hariharasuthan handling VFX supervision. According to the production company, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights to the film.

Jason Sanjay had reportedly unfollowed his father on social media amid the ongoing divorce proceedings between Vijay and his wife, Sangeeta, in the Chengalpattu District Court. He has also reportedly dropped the initial “V” from his name, sparking buzz on social media. As per reports, Jason did not attend his father’s swearing-in ceremony on May 11 in Chennai.

RELATED TOPICS

Vijay Jason Sanjay
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US judge temporarily blocks President Donald Trump's $1.8 billion ‘weaponisation’ fund

The Justice Department ​announces the ​creation ⁠of an ‘Anti-Weaponisation Fund’ last week as ​part of an agreement ​to ⁠settle Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service ⁠over ​the leak ​of his tax records
Samik Bhattacharya.
Quote left Quote right

Want to bring back Tatas to Singur. Bengal is investor-friendly, ready to welcome investments

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT