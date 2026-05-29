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regular-article-logo Friday, 29 May 2026

US judge temporarily blocks President Donald Trump's $1.8 billion ‘weaponisation’ fund

The Justice Department ​announces the ​creation ⁠of an ‘Anti-Weaponisation Fund’ last week as ​part of an agreement ​to ⁠settle Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service ⁠over ​the leak ​of his tax records

Reuters Published 29.05.26, 07:50 PM
US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump. Reuters picture

A US judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's administration from setting up a nearly $1.8 billion fund to compensate victims of what Trump has called government “weaponisation."

The order by US District Judge Leonie Brinkema of the Eastern District of Virginia blocks the Trump administration from "taking any further action" to set up or operate the fund while the judge hears additional legal arguments.

The Justice Department announced the creation of an "Anti-Weaponization Fund" last week as part of an agreement to settle Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax records.

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US judge temporarily blocks President Donald Trump's $1.8 billion ‘weaponisation’ fund

The Justice Department ​announces the ​creation ⁠of an ‘Anti-Weaponisation Fund’ last week as ​part of an agreement ​to ⁠settle Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service ⁠over ​the leak ​of his tax records
Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf
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